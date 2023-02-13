ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 3.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 150,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,732,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ImmunityBio by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 368,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 252,685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ImmunityBio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.