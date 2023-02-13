Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of IMH opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
About Impac Mortgage
