Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 219.3% in January

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 219.3% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDEXY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 4.5 %

IDEXY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 148,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

