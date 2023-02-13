Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €38.50 ($41.40) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

