Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 369,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,759,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

INVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

