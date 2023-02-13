Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 369,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,759,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
INVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
