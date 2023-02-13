InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 92,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,536. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

