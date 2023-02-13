InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.
InPlay Oil Stock Up 5.9 %
OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 92,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,536. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InPlay Oil (IPOOF)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.