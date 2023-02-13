Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 152 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($180.89).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 165 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($180.49).

On Monday, December 12th, Kate Ringrose purchased 160 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($180.79).

On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose purchased 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($169.42).

Centrica Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNA traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 98.12 ($1.18). 30,418,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,225,105. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.10 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 981.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Centrica

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.92) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.56) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.59).

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.