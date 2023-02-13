Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 152 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($180.89).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 165 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($180.49).
- On Monday, December 12th, Kate Ringrose purchased 160 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($180.79).
- On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose purchased 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £140.94 ($169.42).
Centrica Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CNA traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 98.12 ($1.18). 30,418,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,225,105. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.10 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 981.40.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
