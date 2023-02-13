Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Sells $667,023,525.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of DT stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after purchasing an additional 538,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
