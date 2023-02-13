Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 1,880 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,332,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 665,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

