Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 1,880 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,332,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20.
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00.
JFrog Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 665,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.03.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
