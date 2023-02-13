Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells 2,873 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Necip Sayiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $45.07. 228,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,418. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.55 and a beta of 1.30. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Rambus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

