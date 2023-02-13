Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $3,706,200.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $186.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.09.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.