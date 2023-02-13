Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Interfor Stock Performance

IFP traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.69. 131,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$19.75 and a 1 year high of C$42.69.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

