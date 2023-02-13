International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,365,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 2,610,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,771.2 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

BABWF remained flat at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.