International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

