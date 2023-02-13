International Paper (IP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) recently:

2/3/2023 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

2/2/2023 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $36.00.

IP traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $39.31. 472,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,071. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

