Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 566.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 2.2 %

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $48.67 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.