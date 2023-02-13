Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

