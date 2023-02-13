Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $40,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.65. 7,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,766. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.70.

