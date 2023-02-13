Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $60.26. 1,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $67.56.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

