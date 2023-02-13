Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.09. 14,993,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,614,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $287.90.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

