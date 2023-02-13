Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,867,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 910.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $74.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

