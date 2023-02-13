Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arrow Electronics (ARW)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2023 – Arrow Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Arrow Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Arrow Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Arrow Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Arrow Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $116.00 to $131.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Arrow Electronics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $114.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 228,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Arrow Electronics Inc alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.