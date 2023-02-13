Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently:

2/13/2023 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/10/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $148.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

1/20/2023 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RL stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.53. 442,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after purchasing an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $40,466,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

