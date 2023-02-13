Investors Buy High Volume of 360 DigiTech Put Options (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,621 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 2,370 put options.

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.36.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.