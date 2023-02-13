Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 449% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 7,170,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,989. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $402.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCUL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

