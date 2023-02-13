Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 13,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,390 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.83. 4,525,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

