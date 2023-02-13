Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 20,012 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 263% compared to the average volume of 5,511 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 192,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,156. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

