IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 8% Lower This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $629.67 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000147 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

