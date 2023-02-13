Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ISBA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 5,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.