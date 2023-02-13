iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Position Lifted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,255,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after acquiring an additional 397,837 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 389,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 201,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 430,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

