iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.67. 256,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

