iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

