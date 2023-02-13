iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,465. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $77.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

