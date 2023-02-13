iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the January 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after buying an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.62. 1,145,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

