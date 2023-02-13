iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,229,000 after buying an additional 185,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after buying an additional 196,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

