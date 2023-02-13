iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.51. 5,877,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,657,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

