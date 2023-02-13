iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lessened by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,481 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 288,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $113.06.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.