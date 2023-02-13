iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.29. The stock had a trading volume of 217,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

