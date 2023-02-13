iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,329,660. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

