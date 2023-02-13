iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $235.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.