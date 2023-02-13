iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 569.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,389,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $238.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.