iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $413.70. 996,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,665. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

