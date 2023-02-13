iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Condor Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,940. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average of $144.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

