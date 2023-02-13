iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 215,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVE traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.