iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.08. 17,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

