iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lessened by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.78. 338,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.