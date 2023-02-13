J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.25 ($2.80).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 27th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

LON SBRY opened at GBX 260.03 ($3.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,038.80. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 283 ($3.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.98.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

