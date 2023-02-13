Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.75

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.75 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 264870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

