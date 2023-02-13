Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €45.40 ($48.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.42 and its 200 day moving average is €43.76. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a twelve month high of €103.65 ($111.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.