Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($34.31) to GBX 1,207 ($14.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.41) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,600 ($19.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,697.40 ($20.40).

Shares of PSN traded down GBX 52.50 ($0.63) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,438.50 ($17.29). 813,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,932. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 625.43. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,498 ($30.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.69.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

